Jackson County resident pleads for road repairs as deep potholes create dangerous driving conditions

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Grain Valley. Share your story idea with Claire .

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Nancy Bailey has lived on Fields Road, just off Pink Hill in between Grain Valley and Oak Grove, for over 25 years. She said the road is rarely in good condition, and the current potholes are deep and dangerous to vehicles and motorcyles.

Bailey emailed me a few weeks ago saying she has contacted Jackson County multiple times to ask for a complete road repair. While the county patched some of the potholes last week, they did not patch all of them. Bailey is left unsatisfied.

Bailey said she was told her road is not due for a complete re-pavement, but she wants at least the section at Pink Hill and Fields repaved.

JACK MCCORMICK/KSHB Nancy Bailey

"Cars would come up, you know, drive along that curve, to bypass them, or they drive along this curve, you know, to bypass the potholes and the wear and tear it takes on your vehicle. When you're trying to miss one pothole, you are hitting four others. And so it would just be great if, you know, if they would just really come out and just look at this about how much of a mess it truly is," Bailey said.

Top that off with increased traffic that Bailey said is from drivers either being detoured onto Pink Hill due to closures or just trying to avoid driving in the construction.

"Where you come down our road and look like there was, like tracks through there, that is just from the excess traffic that our road has had to take on because of the road construction," said Bailey. "I don't think sometimes people realize that when traffic is being diverted out here on roads that don't get fixed very well or very often. It's just adding to the whole situation."

I reached out to the county about this story but never got answers back in time.

Jackson County Public Works maintains more than 425 miles of road, according to the county's website. Each year, the county evaluates and gives each road a score to determine its condition. That score is used to decide what receives maintenance that year. The latest available road maintenance information on the county website is from 2024.

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