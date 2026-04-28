Missouri conservation agents investigate goose eggs destroyed in Independence

KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County, including Independence. Share your story idea with Tod .

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Agents with the Missouri Department of Conservation are investigating after several goose eggs were found destroyed outside the Independence Center.

According to a post on the mall’s Facebook page, a woman drove up Monday to a large concrete planter and destroyed four to five eggs with a hammer.

“To the woman who did this, know that we are searching for you,” the mall said in the post.

Destroying the eggs runs afoul of regulations that classify Canada geese as migratory birds. Regulations apply at both the state and federal levels.

“You must obtain special permission from the [Missouri Department of Conservation] before taking any lethal control action,” MDC says on its website .

Chris Morrison/KSHB KSHB 41 News reporter Tod Palmer (left) speaks with a Missouri Department of Conservation agent.

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