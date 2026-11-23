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A rare piece of American history is on display for the next few months at the National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City.

After the U.S. Constitution was written in September 1787, 500 copies were printed and sent across the 13 colonies.

“We were given the opportunity to have a loaned original printing of the U.S. Constitution — printed in 1787, literally the night and the morning after the Continental Congress agreed on the final text of the Constitution,” the Museum’s Chief Curator Chris Warren said.

Only 14 are known to remain — and history buffs can see one of those rare copies in a special pop-up exhibit that opened in mid-November and runs through Memorial Day.

As part of a Lee's Summit High School student tour, Adler Krause and Priya Lad were among those who visited "The Words That Bind Us" exhibition last week.

"I thought it would be huge," Krause said of her expectations for the size of the Constitution.

Lad agreed: "Since it's such a grand thing, it sounds like it's a lot bigger. But it's just small.”

Don’t let the relatively small size fool you.

"It's such a tiny document, but it means so much," Krause said.

Lad likened it to a revered work of art.

"Like the Mona Lisa, how you think it's really big, but it's really just kind of small and such a normal thing," she said.

Even 239 years after it was written, the mid-term elections earlier this month demonstrate its continued relevance.

"When people come and look at this printed document. In many cases, it's not difficult to understand,” Warren said. “You can read the original words in the Constitution, and they still have meaning to the things that we're talking about and debating and arguing about today. They're as relevant today as they were back in 1787.”

For the students, having the document in Kansas City made the experience feel significant.

"I think we should keep it here, if possible," Krause said.

While the private collector who loaned the copy to the museum may not be willing to go that far, "It's fun to have more stuff come to Missouri and Kansas City, just the area,” Lad said.

Krause added: "You always see it in New York, like the 9/11 Museum, but it's cool to see it here.”

"It makes it feel special," Lad said.

"The Words That Bind Us" is a free exhibit. Museum visitors can check out an original printing of the Constitution even without a paid admission, though Kansas City-area residents can check out the whole museum for just $10 through the end of the year.

The discounted combination ticket is in celebration of the National World War I Museum and Memorial’s centennial.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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