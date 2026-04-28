KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

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Heavy rainfall over a 24-hour period from Sunday into Monday led to severe flooding across the Kansas City area, submerging cars, ruining businesses and canceling plans.

The area received 3.5 inches of rain, nearly reaching April's normal rainfall of about 4 inches.

Residents, businesses dry out following recent heavy rains across Kansas City

The flooding heavily impacted areas like Blue Summit in unincorporated Jackson County, specifically near Old 23rd Street and Interstate 435, affecting routes and residents.

"It’s the worst I’ve seen since I’ve lived here," Marice Norris said.

John Batten/KSHB Marice Norris

Norris, who lives in Blue Summit, noted the compounding issues from recent weather.

"It flooded last week and the week before," Norris said. "I haven’t seen that much rain in that short of time in years."

Emily Branson was traveling to a meeting with a client in Blue Summit when she found the business underwater.

"That’s not a road...it’s a lake," Branson said. "I was headed down here for work, and I won't be coming this way again."

John Batten/KSHB Emily Branson

Norris questioned who was in charge of dealing with the issue. It's a similar question I saw on my social media feeds.

I found out it is the Missouri Department of Transportation's responsibility, but Kansas City crews sometimes come in to help.

KC Water Services engineering officer Andy Shively said crews are working around the clock to clean up.

"It is an ongoing issue; We are always working on flood warning sites," Shively said.

John Batten/KSHB KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker (left) and KC Water Services engineering officer Andy Shively.

Shively explained that part of the problem stems from neighbors dumping trash and yard waste before rainfall hits.

"Litter clogs the inlets and water stops moving," Shively said. "Most storm water systems are designed for a 10-year storm; We have seen rain intensities that exceed that."

While the city navigates a big cleanup, neighbors are searching for solutions.

"The land’s shape makes it hard. Filling the land might help," Norris said.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said in a statement Tuesday afternoon the area is one of the locations they watch closely during heavy rainfall.

"MoDOT crews will continue to monitor the area throughout the evening and overnight hours until safe to open," MoDOT said in its statement. "We will investigate once the water recedes and it's safe to look into the issue further."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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