INDEPENDENCE, MO — KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Grain Valley. Share your story idea with Claire .

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The SantaCaliGon Days festival is a long-standing tradition for Eastern Jackson County. In its 54th year, the festival has made some adjustments.

SantaCaliGon changes you need to know about

SantaCaliGon Days returns for 54th year -- changes you need to know about

More about SantaCaliGon Days returns for 54th year looking at this year's theme

First, a new youth curfew. From 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM on each day of the festival, minors need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian inside the festival grounds. The Independence Chamber of Commerce said it was already considering a curfew before the teen takeover at Lee's Summit's Downtown Days.

KSHB 41 Valerie Byrnes, Independence Chamber of Commerce president

"It's not meant to deter young people from coming out in groups and enjoying all that the festival has to offer, but it's really meant more so for us to be able to put a stop to anything that might be suspect that we would need to. So we still say, come on out, enjoy it, no matter the age. Just stay close connection with your family and keep it family-friendly," said chamber president Valerie Byrns.

Byrnes said the chamber has been paying attention to the hot forecast. While SantaCaliGon typically ushers in the fall festivals across the metro, the temperatures this weekend will be dangerously hot. Byrnes said they're increasing heat measures but said know your limits and take breaks in air conditioning whether on the square or in the chamber.

"We have doubled our rest tent space and dispersed it in different locations across the square this time instead of one congregated location. So people will have shaded rest tents available," said Byrnes. "Lots of water. We've upped our water order, our ice order, making sure that people are staying hydrated."

Also new this year: $5 wristbands to get into the main stage and beer garden. Also an increase in vendors, especially in the craft tents and a wider variety of food.

Byrnes said the festival is seen as a way to bring community together and display what Independence has to offer.

A long-time local vendor is the cobbler booth run by Scouting America Pack 865. Peter Hystad with the pack said community support helps their annual operations.

KSHB 41 Peter Hystad

"[The booth] supports our pack activities throughout the year. We typically make enough money from this fundraiser to cover our all of our scouts' membership fees for the year," said Hystad.

For those with brick-and-mortar stores, it means increased visibility. Coffee Elsewhere on the corner of Lexington and Lynn is really leaning in to the western expansion theme with a unique booth out front and employees dressed to the 1800s serving coffee out of an old-time method.

KSHB 41 Drew Huff

"It is a re-purposed whiskey barrel that we've turned into a basically a cold brew dispensing device. But from, from the audience's perspective, you're going to see us pulling cold brew off of a whiskey barrel, and that should be pretty cool to see," said owner Drew Huff.

SantaCaliGon Days opens Friday at noon and runs through Monday at 5:00 PM. Full festival information on carnival tickets, entertainment and hours can be found here.

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