Shoppers react to Lee's Summit Costco store's grand opening 1 day after company closed KCMO midtown location

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

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The Lee's Summit Costco warehouse store opened its doors for the first time Friday, one day after the Kansas City Midtown location closed as it transitions to a business center store.

The Lee's Summit store is located just off Route 291 and U.S. 50 Highway.

Shoppers reacts to Lee's Summit Costco grand opening day after KC midtown location closes

Three shoppers gave me their reactions to the grand opening of the store.

Longtime Lee's Summit resident Cherie Rushton said the opening day crowd was a lot to take in.

"It was very overwhelming today," Rushton said. "There was a lot of people in there."

KSHB 41 Cherie Rushton

But her excitement about the new store's location being close to her home quickly outweighed any opening-day chaos.

"I was so excited because I only live over here at the corner, so I can literally hit up everything I need right here and not have to go very far." Rushton said.

Rushton said the new store also carries a broader benefit for the community.

"It's going to continue to keep money in our community instead of going to Independence or wherever else you may go to get your grocery needs." Rushton said.

Kansas City Midtown Costco closes, set to reopen as business center in 2027 Lauren Schwentker

She said the one challenge has been the recent construction and traffic issues in the area.

When asked about how she's felt about the construction, she said, "It's a nightmare and I plan my route in the city based off of how I have to go so I don't have to try and go through that."

James Robinson is from the area, currently staying in Belton, but possibly considering a move back. He described the new store's selection positively.

"Convenient, a lot of products in there, uh, a lot of variety of products." Robinson said.

KSHB 41 James Robinson

He said the timing of the opening could not have been better for his visit back to the area.

"I'm just now getting back in town for a visit, so I enjoyed it, man. It's perfect, perfect timing." Robinson said.

His currently residence is in California and he said there are several Costco stores around where he lives.

Robinson said its nice to see one close to him here. He also said the gas station is a plus for him.

"I'm used to being out in California, so you know there's a big, huge, difference, right? So, but gas prices are, you know, wanna use a good wholesale club if you got a card, man. Gas prices are insane right now. "Always good to have a good Costco close to you," he said.

Jackson County Lee's Summit Costco to open Oct 2; neighbors expect an increase in traffic Braden Bates

Malinda Hoit is a longtime Costco customer. She's shopped at the Midtown Kansas City Costco for about a decade. She acknowledged the new location has the feel of a typical Costco.

"It's kind of the normal Costco," Hoit said. "You expect it to be busy."

KSHB 41 Malinda Hoit

But for her, the drive to Lee's Summit may have been the first and last trip to the store.

"I don't know if it's gonna be worth it," Hoit said.

Hoit said losing the location in Kansas City has been difficult.

"I ordinarily had shopped at the Linwood location, so I'm heartsick about that." Hoit said.

The closure also created practical complications for Hoit.

"I'm really sad. I had my prescriptions there and I kind of got caught in between refill renewals and so it's um, it's really disappointing." Hoit said.

KSHB 41 Linwood Costco

She said she's now using a closer Walgreens for her medications.

The Midtown Costco has closed to transition to a business center. When I asked whether she would return to that location when it reopens in the spring, Hoit said probably not.

"As a single person, I already have supplies more you know than I need." Hoit said.

The Midtown Costco is scheduled to reopen as a business center store in Spring of 2027.

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