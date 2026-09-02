What comes next after Independence voters recall Councilman John Perkins

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County, including Independence. Share your story idea with Tod .

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Voters in Independence's First District recalled Councilman John Perkins on Tuesday by a margin of more than 36%, a result that will trigger at least one, possibly two, special elections to replace him.

The recall won't be official until election results are certified — first by the Jackson County Election Board, which has a meeting Sept. 8, and then by the Independence City Clerk’s Office — so it isn’t expected to go before the Independence City Council until Sept. 21.

The recall effort began following three months of heated council meetings about the Nebius hyperscale AI data factory, which is now under construction in Independence's Little Blue Valley. Perkins was among the council members who voted to approve the project.

McKenna Cobb, a community organizer for the recall effort, said residents’ concerns in the First District went beyond the data center.

"We've spoken to hundreds of people at the door, and the same issues come up — it's our roads, it's our bridges,” Cobb said. “We need our basics taken care of here in the district before we start serving special interests or big, billion-dollar entities.”

She said the outcome of the recall vote validated the effort.

"We're glad to see our hard work paid off,” Cobb said. “The whole goal of this petition and this election was to give people here in the First District a voice, and we're glad that people took the opportunity to have their voices heard at the polls yesterday.”

Now, Independence's City Charter requires the city council to promptly call a special election to replace Perkins.

If the next regularly scheduled election — which won’t be until April 2028 — was in less than 15 months, a replacement would be appointed. But with more than 15 months remaining before the next regular council election, the city must conduct a new election, including a primary if more than two candidates file for the vacancy.

What comes next after Independence voters recall Councilman John Perkins

After Tuesday's recall vote cost Independence an estimated $164,000, City Manager Troy Anderson said he will recommend conducting a Feb. 2 primary and April 6 general election to replace Perkins, which would allow Independence to share election costs with other jurisdictions.

If two or fewer candidates file for the council seat, the primary would be canceled in accordance with the charter.

The council could vote to hold elections sooner, but Anderson said the timing will have to be weighed against the expense.

"We may be only saving a month or two (with an empty seat), and at what cost, right?” Anderson said. “We'll continue to explore those (earlier options), but most likely we're just going to continue to try and be good stewards of taxpayer dollars.”

Anderson said the recall process played out as it should.

"That's kind of that democracy at its finest — that there was a process, it was followed, here's where we are today," he said.

Cobb said she hopes the recall sends a broader message.

"I feel like we have set a mandate for better, for people paying attention, looking at this corner of Independence that has been historically underserved, and we're hoping that we can demand better, and we will," she said.

Perkins said he has no regrets and plans to remain active in the community.

"I'm proud of the work that I've done,” said Perkins, who served two terms as the Second District councilman (1996-2004) and has represented the First District since 2016. “I'll still be in the neighborhoods and in the community doing the things that I've normally done.”

Under the city charter, a recalled elected official is forbidden from working for the city for at least two years.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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