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A search for a missing 10-year-old boy in Kansas City ended in tragedy after his body was recovered from a pond.

KCMO police find 10-year-old's body in pond

Jackson Georgari was last seen around midnight. At about 12:05 a.m., a neighbor's Ring camera footage showed him walking alone, headed south.

His parents believed he may have been sleepwalking.

Lauren Leslie KCPD PIO Jake Becchina

"There's a fairly large pond down there. He was located by police officers who were searching that area in the water, and he was brought out," Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department spokesperson Capt. Jake Becchina said in a press briefing. "There were obviously fire crews immediately nearby, and they began resuscitation efforts. Unfortunately, they were not successful. He was declared deceased here at the scene."

Battalion Chief Mike Hopkins, a spokesperson for the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department, described the conditions Jackson faced overnight.

Lauren Leslie Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins, KCFD spokesperson

"This is a young man, 10 years old, stuck out in a thunderstorm. I am sure he was quite frightened," Hopkins said.

KCFD, KCPD and officers from Riverside, Gladstone and North Kansas City all assisted in the search. Crews used helicopters, drones and canines.

Jackson was ultimately found by an officer in a pond on North Mulberry Drive, across from the Village at Briarcliff shopping center.

Lauren Leslie 10-year-old boy found dead in pond after overnight missing persons search

"KCFD sent people from all over the city with all of their equipment," Becchina said. "There was, I'm probably not sure, 100 people here, if not more, who were searching this whole area for him. So, just really unfortunate. I hate to be providing this update."

Authorities say there is no immediate suspicion of foul play. The case is being investigated as a death investigation.

Anyone with Ring camera footage or additional information is urged to contact police.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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