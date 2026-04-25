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Hundreds gathered for the 38th annual AIDS Walk Kansas City — a longstanding event focused on raising money and awareness for those living with HIV across the metro.

The walk kicked off at 10 a.m. Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ahead of the walk, organizers said the event plays a critical role in funding local services, especially as support from higher levels of government has declined.

38th annual AIDS Walk KC brings community together at Theis Park

“We are trying to engage the community because it’s back to the community helping us out with fundraising as we’ve seen decreases in support from national and state level legislature,” said Carisa Da Anda, board president for the AIDS Service Foundation of Greater Kansas City. “We’re looking for the community to help us step up again and fund things that stay here in Kansas City.”

According to organizers, roughly 6,000 people in the Kansas City metro are currently living with HIV — highlighting the continued need for awareness, testing and treatment.

“We support nonprofits in prevention and treatment," said Brandon Woodard with the AIDS Service Foundation Kansas City. "Making sure people get tested, and helping those who are HIV positive reach nondetectable status so they can live a healthy life just like everyone else."

In addition to the walk, the event includes entertainment and community engagement aimed at continuing support for HIV-related services in the region.

You can learn more on ways to help on the AIDS Service Foundation of Greater Kansas City's website.

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