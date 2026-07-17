CDC ties cyclospora outbreak to Taco Bell restaurants in 5 states; source remains unclear in MO, KS

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The Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention (CDC) said Friday shredded iceberg lettuce used by Taco Bell locations across five states is linked to the cyclospora outbreak.

Cyclospora outbreak tied to Taco Bell in 5 states; source remains unclear in MO, KS

More than 1,644 people in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia have reported being sick with cyclosporiasis after eating at Taco Bell, per the CDC.

The CDC says the Food and Drug Administration is currently working with the supplier — identified by Scripps News as Taylor Farms — to confirm whether the contaminated lettuce was distributed elsewhere.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (MO DHSS) says the source of the outbreak in the state is currently unknown. In the past week, more than 80 positive cyclosporiasis cases have been reported to MO DHSS.

The infectious disease team at the Saint Luke's Health System has seen 13 positive cyclosporiasis results in the past two-and-a-half weeks. The team typically sees less than a handful a year, according to the health system.

“Certainly seeing more cases," said Ginny Boos, director of infection prevention at Saint Luke's.

In Kansas, 30 cases have been reported since June 24, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The outbreak in Kansas has not been linked to outbreaks in other states.

It's likely outbreaks are occurring across 34 states, and it's unknown whether produce from Taylor Farms is responsible for the rise in cases across the country, according to NBC News.

Symptoms occur two to 14 days after exposure and may include frequent watery diarrhea, loss of appetite and weight, abdominal cramps and bloating, nausea (vomiting is less common), and low-grade fever. Symptoms can be improved with antibiotic treatment.

“Really, the whole strategy here for prevention is washing," Boos said.

The CDC also recommends cooking produce to 158 degrees to kill the parasite.

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