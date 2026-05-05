Family mourns 4-year-old boy struck, killed Monday by Amazon delivery truck driver

KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

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A Kansas City-area family is mourning the loss of a 4-year-old boy who was struck and killed Monday night by the driver of an Amazon delivery truck.

The family of Joseph Tadens told me Tuesday that he loved Spider-Man, school and pizza.

Provided by family Joseph Tadens

Around 6:30 p.m. Monday , Joseph was playing in the grassy area of a park in the 1800 block of E. 3rd Terrace in Kansas City, Missouri.

At about the same time, the driver of the Amazon van had completed a package delivery and was driving west on E. 3rd Terrace toward Woodland Avenue when Joseph entered the roadway and was struck.

Paramedics and police were called to the scene, but Joseph did not survive his injuries.

Police say the driver of the Amazon van initially stopped at the scene but then left before officers arrived. One of Joseph’s family members followed the Amazon driver and told them what had happened.

However, the driver denied involvement and left the area, per police.

On Tuesday, a Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department spokesperson said investigators were making headway in identifying a subject of interest.

"Our deepest sympathies are with the child's family during this incredibly difficult time," an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday to KSHB 41 News. "We'll cooperate fully with the Kansas City Police Department in their active investigation and defer to them for additional details."

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