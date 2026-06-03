Family of 5-year-old killed by tree in Northland describes his 'bright smile' in tribute, asks for prayers

KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

—

A week after a tree fell on 5-year-old Vince Kellerman at Line Creek Trail, his family shared photos and memories with KSHB 41 in his honor.

Courtesy of Sandy Nguyen Vince Kellerman

Kellerman suffered critical injuries on May 27 after playing at Line Creek Trail.

He was sent to Children’s Mercy Hospital, where he passed away on May 30.

Kellerman’s aunt, Sandy Nguyen, wrote a heartfelt synopsis of Vince’s life and personality on a GoFundMe she created to help support the family’s medical expenses and bills.

Vince’s immediate family is made up of his parents, Kathy and James, and his baby brother Silas.

Courtesy of Sandy Nguyen Vince and his family.

According to Nguyen, Vince recently turned 5 and was looking forward to starting kindergarten at Hopewell Elementary and Sunday School at the Church of the Holy Martyrs.

She says he met his future classmates just two weeks before the incident.

Courtesy of Tuan D. Nguyen Vince playing at the creek.

“He never met a stranger — only friends he had not yet gotten to know,” Nguyen wrote. “Despite his young age, Vince had a character beyond his years: smart, kind, loving and truly magnetic. His bright smile and affectionate hugs lit up every room he entered.”

KSHB 41 also received photos from Tuan D. Nguyen, Vince’s grandfather, from the day he says Vince was playing at the creek before the tree fell on him.

Courtesy of Tuan D. Nguyen Vince poses for a photo at the creek.

“This story highlights both the sudden tragedy that can happen in our community and the incredible outpouring of support from Kansas Citians,” he wrote.

The family says they have already received an outpouring of support and prayers, which they are grateful for.

“Vince’s sudden passing has left a void that can never be filled,” Nguyen wrote. “We humbly ask for your prayers for Vince’s soul and for strength for his entire family. We deeply appreciate all the love and support, and kindly ask everyone to please respect their privacy as they grieve.”

She ended her note with a message to Vince.

“Vince may have only been with us for five short years, but his beautiful spirit touched everyone he met and will live forever in our hearts,” Nguyen’s message read. “Rest in peace, sweet Vince. You are deeply loved and will never be forgotten.”

You can read the message in full or donate here.

—