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Child dies from injuries suffered by falling tree in Kansas City, Missouri

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KSHB 41
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said a 5-year-old child died Saturday after being struck by a falling tree on Wednesday, May 27.

The child was pronounced dead at 3:03 p.m. Saturday after being removed from life support, KCPD said.

Kansas City, Missouri, police are now treating this incident as a death investigation.

On May 27, shortly after 10 a.m., KCFD was notified about a person struck by a falling tree near NW 68th Street and NW Waukomis Drive.

Upon arrival, fire crews determined that a large tree had fallen on a child.

KCPD said the tree fell on the child as they were playing in a creek.

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