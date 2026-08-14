'I want real policy': Kansas City's East Side community leaders, Urban Summit host post-primary forum

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers Kansas City, Missouri. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

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Candidates for seats on the Jackson County Legislature were invited to a post-primary election forum Friday by the Urban Summit.

Jackson County Executive candidates make their cases to voters

Urban Summit, a grassroots group of advocates focusing on Kansas City, Missouri's East Side, used their weekly meeting to hear how the candidates will restore public trust in county government.

Alan Rohlfing, the Republican nominee for county executive, is focusing his campaign on the property assessment process, eliminating "wasteful" spending, supporting small businesses and strengthening government services.

KSHB 41 Alan Rohlfing is the Reublican nominee for Jackson County Executive.

“After a lifetime of public service, mine was military service, it is about restoring public trust and confidence in county government," Rohlfing said. "That is my mission...leadership is what I bring to the table.”

Stacy Lake, a Democrat who ran against former County Executive Frank White in 2022, is an attorney in Kansas City.

KSHB 41 Stacy Lake is the democratic nominee for Jackson County Executive.

Lake's campaign for county executive focuses on a seven-point plan, including justice system reform, a county audit, addressing deferred maintenance and a "resident-first tax policy".

"I really hit hard on our need to reform and modernize Jackson County government," Lake said. " Jackson County government hasn't been working for the residents — it’s been harming us. That’s why I promise as next Jackson County executive, within the first 100 days, I'm not only going to appoint an auditor to reform our completely chaotic assessment department, but a deep scale audit of Jackson County government."

The recent federal indictment of Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota for bribery came days after the primary election.

The candidates running for Jackson County Executive answered questions ranging from government unification, property tax issues, stadiums and budget priorities.

Kathy Cowan was disappointed with how the candidates generalized their positions rather than sharing specific policy ideas.

"I'm tired as a citizen, and living on the East Side, of seeing how it's being underfunded," Cowan said. "I feel like it's a lot of rhetoric — 'I'm going to build, we have to collaborate.' They've been doing that. I want policies. I want direct answers."

Gwen Grant, president and CEO of the Urban League, asked the candidates: "How would you address corruption among elected colleagues?"

Both candidates believe in conducting an audit.

"The audit is to re-establish trust in the Jackson County community, provide people with information and show, with the results of the audit, the next step forward to ensure the public their taxpayer dollars are being spent in the correct processes," Lake said.

KSHB 41 The Urban Summit is a grassroots group of advocates for Kansas City's East Side that holds weekly meetings every Friday.

"I use the term forensic audit — different than a straight financial audit," Rohlfing responded. "There are some methods of accountability that can come along with that if done correctly."

The Urban Summit's president, Bishop James Tindall, thinks both candidates are "good," but need a clearer understanding of how government operates based on their answers to questions during the forum.

He said the right candidate will get the county through pending lawsuits and work well with other legislators.

"They don't have time to argue with each other," Bishop Tindall said. "The time is now to talk about how we're going to get these things done, distribute funds if the courts rule against us if we lose lawsuits," Tindall said. "The county executive has thought they have all power and this new county executive does not have all power. You have to learn to work with the people, work with the legislature."

Voters will choose between Stacy Lake and Alan Rohlfing on the Nov. 3 general election.

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