KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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The latest black eye for the Jackson County, Missouri, government came in the form of a federal indictment announced this week. It accused a former Jackson County legislator of bribing a current legislator.

Residents elected seven new legislators and a new county executive earlier this month. They take office in January, giving residents hope for a new era of government for the people.

Jackson County residents hope newly-elected leaders pave new path with fewer distractions

“Transparency and accountability are going to be absolutely necessary to regain the public trust for everyone in government,” explained Geoff Gerling, chair of Jackson County’s Democratic Committee.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Geoff Gerling is the Jackson County, Mo., Democratic Committee chairman.

The latest issue involves John Carnes, 71. He served as a legislator in the 1980s before he resigned for a bribery conviction. He went back into federal custody in 2024 for tax evasion.

This month, federal agents announced they think Carnes bribed a current, unnamed legislator and committed fraud and a third charge while trying to receive favorable treatment in a development project.

Al Miller

Earlier this year, a grand jury indicted County Executive Phil LeVota for bribing a candidate to drop out of the election for the executive seat. LeVota ended up dropping out.

Stacy Lake won the county executive election in November. She did not comment on this week’s indictment.

County leaders also faced criticism for how they handled residential property assessment in 2023, commercial assessments in 2025, the Chiefs and Royals stadium renewal proposal in 2024, and how to divvy up federal funding from the COVID-era American Rescue Plan Act

Seven of the nine legislators will be new in 2027. That gives Gerling optimism.

“They don’t carry a lot of the historical baggage that comes with being a governmental official at the courthouse in Jackson County,” he pointed out.

Carnes will be back in federal court Monday. LeVota’s trial is set for 2027.

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