Kansas City opens investigation into nightclub where 2 people died in Sunday morning shooting

Kansas City, Missouri, could suspend or revoke the business license of a nightclub where two people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting Sunday morning.

Investigation of deadly nightclub shooting in Kansas City

A spokesperson for the city confirmed Tuesday afternoon the Multidisciplinary Task Force and Regulated Industries Division are actively investigating Status Nightclub at 2801 Southwest Blvd. and its neighbor, Blvd Nights.

Police said Eboni Silas, 29, and Tishauna Ballard, 24, died in the shooting at Status.

“I think the city needs to take some action here," said David Botello, who lives near the nightclub. "You can’t just have people killing each other and have mass shootings in the neighborhood like that."

John Batten/KSHB David Botello speaks with reporters.

Mayor Quinton Lucas posted a message to his X page. He said the task force will review city protocols for security and other city ordinances.

If the city does take action, the bar owners will be able to appeal that decision.

“Kansas City remains committed to protecting public safety, holding businesses accountable to established regulations, and ensuring that nightlife venues operate in a manner that prioritizes the well-being of residents and visitors alike,” a city spokesperson wrote.

Status Nightclub did not return requests for comment from KSHB 41 News.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB 41 Memorial outside nightclub where two were killed, two others were injured.

The police department said it’s been called to the address 18 times over the past three years.

Also Tuesday, the Jackson County prosecutor announced a ball cap helped investigators identify Dontae Brooks, 27, as the suspected shooter. He’s now in jail facing several charges, including two counts of second-degree murder.

“They can get DNA off the cuticle of the hair,” said Suzie Tousey, the criminal justice coordinator at Kansas City, Kansas, Community College.

John Batten/KSHB Suzie Tousey is the criminal justice coordinator for Kansas City Kansas Community College.

She said the surveillance video and DNA built a solid case against Brooks.

