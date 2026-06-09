KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers Kansas City, Missouri. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

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After a violent weekend in Kansas City, Missouri, officers are investigating three crime scenes.

Two people were killed, and a total of 12 people were shot.

KSHB 41 Kansas City reporter Alyssa Jackson spent Monday getting answers about a mass shooting on Troost Avenue.

Mass shooting in parking lot on Troost Avenue followed party at unlicensed club, city officials say

Shattered glass and shell casings remain in the parking lot in the 7900 block of Troost.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department reports nine people suffered life-threatening injuries following a mass shooting.

KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas said an unlicensed club was operating after hours, and police said hundreds of people were in the parking lot.

There was allegedly a party occurring at an event called "Big Mama Play House."

"Our investigators need help figuring out who was responsible for firing guns into a crowd indiscriminately," said KCPD Sgt. Phil DiMartino.

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DiMartino said KCPD hasn’t made the connection between the unlicensed club and the shooting yet.

KCMO's 311 system shows a complaint opened against the same party hosts on May 30 for selling liquor to minors and selling liquor without a license.

"What we’re seeing constantly is people resolving conflict with gunfire," DiMartino said. "Innocent people get struck in our city all the time. Multiple people lost their lives this weekend... That’s what we’re focused on."

Lace Cline, KCMO's assistant city manager of public safety, told KSHB 41 she is focused on addressing a gap in city code to clearly define this type of activity as illegal.

"The situation we have here with the unfortunate mass shooting we believe involves an unlicensed business, so what that prompts is: What can we do to address these unlicensed businesses if the only recourse in the code is through the issuance of citations and enforcement in criminal prosecution?" Cline said.

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Neighbors said there are parties every couple of months, then they get shut down and start back up again.

Waldo residents on social media claim they reported the party before it happened.

Jackson called the landlord of the Troost Avenue building. He declined an interview about the alleged illegal activity and shooting.

KCPD is urging the public, especially those posting videos on social media, to help investigators.

"These incidents do not define us, but how we respond does," DiMartino said.

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