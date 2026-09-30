Midtwon Costco to close Thursday, reopen as business center in spring 2027

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Costco Wholesale in Midtwon Kansas City, Missouri, is set to close Thursday.

The store, located at 241 Linwood Boulevard, will close at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, according to Costco.

The warehouse store will be converted into a business center.

The change will end the store's optical center, tire service, food court, liquor and other services. Originally, it would have ended pharmacy services at the store as well.

RELATED | KCMO City Council passes ordinance assisting Midtown Costco in business center conversion

Back in August, Kansas City, Missouri, Councilman Crispin Rea said Costco leaders agreed to continuing pharmacy services for one year after it reopens.

It is expected to reopen as a Costco Business Center in spring 2027, per Costco.

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