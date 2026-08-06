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The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council passed legislation Thursday that will assist Costco with its plans to convert the Midtown store into a business center.

KCMO City Council passes ordinance assisting Midtown Costco in business center conversion

Ordinance 260661, which passed 8–2, allows Costco to store 25 trucks outside and install a 10-foot fence.

Costco announced months ago it planned to turn the Midtown store into a business center, but Thursday's decision didn't come without debate.

KCMO Councilman Crispin Rea (4th District at-Large) has been in contact with Costco leadership. He says he pushed to keep certain services.

Al Miller Councilman Crispin Rea (4th District at-Large)

“The last thing we want is to lose the grocery store altogether, to lose the pharmacy altogether, and the gas,” Rea said.

Costco has agreed to continue pharmacy services for at least a year.

Councilwoman Melissa Robinson (3rd District) pointed to increased traffic in the inner city.

“This development does not meet those boulevard standards," she said. "We talk about sharing the road with walkers and cyclists.”

While the transition will lose the optical center, tire service, food court, liquor and other services, the business center will still offer the gas station, pharmacy and some expanded grocery options — a walk-in cooler with meat, dairy, deli items and a produce section.

Al Miller Jan Fakoury, has been a Costco customer since the store opened

Jan Fakoury, who has been a Costco customer since the Midtown store opened, says she's relieved the center will keep some key services.

“I feel better about it now," Fakoury said. "In the beginning, I was really upset. But I heard now that the pharmacy will be open and that’s huge. And gas will still be here. So I’m feeling better about [it and] I’m going to try to give it a positive outlook until it opens.”

While many shoppers aren't excited about the changes, they say it's a better outcome than losing the store.

Al Miller Ashley Worthy, customer

“That would be very disappointing if Costco got taken away completely," said shopper Ashley Worthy. "I feel like just access to food in the city and stuff is really important, and to lose that would be really bad.”

The conversion timeline is unclear, but with the ordinance now approved, Costco can move forward with plans to transform the Midtown location into a business center as early as the fall.

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