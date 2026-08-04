KCMO councilman: Costco leaders agree to continue pharmacy at Midtown location

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Councilman Crispin Rea (4th District at-Large) says Costco leaders have agreed to continue pharmacy services at the store’s Midtown location.

Rea has continued to keep in contact with Costco to fight for pharmacy services, arguing residents need accessible and affordable pharmacy options “now more than ever.”

In a statement Tuesday, Rea expressed his excitement for the continuation of pharmacy services and his appreciation for Costco’s “willingness to work together on a solution.”

The Midtown store has been a topic of conversation for several months since store representatives announced plans to transition the location to a business center.

The switch means the loss of the optical center, tire service, food court, liquor and other services. Rea said the business center will still offer the gas station, pharmacy and some expanded grocery options — a walk-in cooler with meat, dairy, deli items, and a produce section.

Costo plans to reevaluate the pharmacy after a year, but Rea hopes it will “continue to serve residents for many years to come."

Residents have been vocal about the transition, attending several meetings to share their opinions.

The KCMO Neighborhood Planning and Development Committee heard testimony last week on the store’s application to rezone and transition. The ordinance was voted out of committee 3–1 with a “no recommendation.”

Thursday, the full council will consider the ordinance.

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