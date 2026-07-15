KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers Kansas City, Missouri. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

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Kansas City's Midtown Costco still has its sights set on transitioning to a business center, investing $20 million into improvements needed to change its business model.

The business center will offer basic services and necessities for regular shoppers but cater mainly to businesses.

"I'm disappointed because the Costco presentations we're getting don’t match the Costco reputation we're used to," Costco member Christine Taylor-Butler said of a recent community meeting where Costco outlined its plans. "Said, 'Take it or leave it.' And when we asked for specific rationale, [they] said, 'I don’t know. That’s above my pay grade.' You don't tell a community it’s our way or no way."

Taylor-Butler has been a Costco member since the Midtown location opened more than 20 years ago.

The KCMO Planning Commission recommended approval of the store's plans to add outdoor storage and loading docks at the facility in a 7-1 vote on Wednesday.

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The vote followed a lengthy discussion among commissioners, who provided mixed feedback for store leadership. Some commissioners wanted to keep the focus on the use plans before them, while others highlighted the negative impact of the change on the surrounding community.

"This location is closing. We’re having this discussion about whether we offer this service, that service..." said Steve Cross, Costco's real estate development director. "It still serves the community — just doesn’t have the services everyone is used to."

A handful of neighbors and customers showed up at Wednesday's meeting in another attempt to convince store leadership to rethink their plans.

'I'm disappointed': Midtown neighbors continue to push for Costco to stay open, reject business center plans

"This land was taken by eminent domain with the justification that it would serve the population around it," a customer said at the meeting. "There were tax dollars used to develop this property. Too often we treat the taxpayer and general public as a passive taker of whatever it is corporations or powerful interests want to do on their own."

In the presentation to planning commissioners, Costco representatives shared the business center would keep a walk-in cooler with some meat, dairy, deli items and a produce section.

However, the food court, bakery, pharmacy and eye center services won't be available.

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"We have worked really hard to get people to move into Midtown to make this part of their community. I think having food was great, but Costco was more than that," Taylor-Butler said.

In January, the KCMO City Council authorized the city manager to enter negotiations with Costco to retain the grocery store.

Costco's stance is firm on transitioning to a different business model. The next closest business center is in the St. Louis area.

The Midtown Costco grocery store is expected to close this fall. Store representatives shared it will take roughly four months to reopen with the new improvements.

Final approval of the store's use changes has yet to be decided by the city council.

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