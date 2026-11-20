KANSAS CITY, Mo — KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers Kansas City, Missouri. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

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Missouri reached a milestone in sales tax revenue generated from legal cannabis.

Cannabis sales have generated more than $1 billion for the state and local governments.

A portion of those sales come from a local dispensary, ReLeaf Resources, in Grandview.



"We’re expecting a big boom this year," said Mitch Alexander, Director of Operations for ReLeaf Resources Marijuana Dispensary.



ReLeaf is preparing to celebrate its six-year anniversary next week and anticipating higher sales on Black Friday.



Alexander said: "It's non stop, realistically, we'll probably see 2,500 to 3,000 customers through the door that day."



He's also impressed with the success of cannabis sales in Missouri since marijuana was legalized.

"Clearly took the ceiling off our expectations," Alexander said. "Weed is not going anywhere in Missouri it’s here to stay."



The market for legal cannabis, according to the Missouri Cannabis Trade Association, is only picking up.

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"Quite frankly, it’s just the first billion," said Jack Cardetti, a spokesperson for the Missouri Cannabis Trade Association



Legal cannabis sales total $6.2 billion in Missouri, according to the organization. It has also opened a pathway for justice reform.

According to the Missouri Supreme Court, there have been 154,950 marijuana expungements statewide.



Cardetti said: "Voters went to the polls overwhelmingly voted for something and they’re getting even more than they expected."



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