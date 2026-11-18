WARSAW, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

—

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services confirmed three new measles cases in Wright County on Tuesday. They're the first new cases reported since November 5.

Wright County, east of Springfield, now surpasses Benton County as the Missouri county with the most confirmed cases so far this year.

Missouri reports three new measles cases Tuesday as United States loses elimination status

Wright has had eight cases to Benton's seven. In October, the Benton County Health Department confirmed four people in one household had measles.

So far this year, the state has confirmed 24 measles cases compared to seven in all of 2025. A spokesperson from the state's health department said Tuesday there is no known current public exposure.

Source: Missouri Health and Senior Services A list of all confirmed measles cases in Missouri as of November 17, 2026.

Tuesday, the Pan American Health Organization removed the United States' measles elimination status, which it had held since 2000.

International health officials consider measles eliminated when the virus is not locally spreading among residents. The designation hinges on whether a single measles chain has spread uninterrupted for at least 12 months.

Lisa Cox, a spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, wrote in a statement that the country losing its elimination designation reverses "decades of public health progress."

She stressed the importance of vaccination.

"While many people have never seen a case of measles because of the success of vaccination programs, the virus can spread rapidly when it is introduced into communities with lower vaccination rates," Cox said. "Maintaining high vaccination coverage throughout Missouri helps protect not only vaccinated individuals, but also those who are unable to receive vaccines because of age or medical conditions."

Data from Missouri shows vaccination rates among kindergartners in Benton County last year was 64.7%, compared to the statewide average of 89.5%.

Source: Missouri Health and Senior Services Vaccination rates for measles, mumps and rubella in Benton County, Missouri.

"I'm not too concerned. My family chooses to vaccinate, so I don't think it'll affect us as bad if we did get it," Caressa Maher said.

Chase Lucas/KSHB Caressa Maher speaks with a reporter in Warsaw, Missouri.

She's lived in Benton County for six years and says there's never been much talk around town about measles. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services hopes to put the conversation top of mind across the state.

So far this year, the Kansas City and Jackson County health departments have each reported one measles case.

Symptoms of measles include high fever, cough, tiny white spots with bluish-white centers in the mouth, or a rash on the skin. It is highly contagious.

—