KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers local politics in Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

—

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe gathered state, local and federal leaders at the state capitol Monday to finalize preparations for the World Cup security ahead of matches in Kansas City.

Public safety leaders tout collaboration ahead of World Cup matches in Kansas City

The governor announced a new executive order launching the Missouri Operations Plan under a state of emergency during World Cup match days and when the FIFA Fan Festival is active. The designation makes it easier for law enforcement agencies to coordinate.

“To make sure we have a great fan experience,” Kehoe said.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB KC2026 CEO Pam Kramer speaks at a press conference.

He said 100 Highway Patrol troopers and 110 National Guard members will be in Kansas City during the tournament.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB The Missouri state capitol.

FBI Deputy Director Andrew Bailey, Missouri’s former attorney general, said there are no credible threats against events in Kansas City, but it’s important to prepare for anything.

KCPD Chief Stacey Graves said her department is preparing for lone wolves, crowd surges, cyberattacks, and much more.

She credits coordination between the FBI and state leaders for helping her feel prepared. She also sent members of the department to soccer matches in Europe to study how crowds may act during World Cup matches.

“But not just fan behavior, how law enforcement is staffed in some of those venues,” she explained.

Chase Lucas/KSHB Kansas City, Missouri, police Chief Stacey Graves.

People will have to register in advance and walk through metal detectors at the FIFA Fan Festival, which Graves said provides an added layer of security.

—