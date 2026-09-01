Royals commit millions in long-term funding for youth sports complex; advocates want it on KC's east side

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson has covered several stories with the East 23rd St. PAC Neighborhood Association. She also reports on issues and solutions on KCMO's east side. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

—

While the Royals' Crown Center ballpark developments have been making headlines, some aspects of community benefits are being worked out behind the scenes.

On Aug. 20, the KCMO City Council passed an ordinance that allows the city manager to execute legally binding agreements, including a funding agreement with the Kansas City Royals.

The Royals are targeting a May 2027 groundbreaking on a new downtown stadium.

Part of the city's negotiations with team owners included an investment in Kansas City youth.

"If the east side was invested into, I believe it could change a lot for our youth. It could change how they see the world," said Sharlonda Riley, vice president of the East 23rd St. PAC Neighborhood Association.

KSHB 41 Sharlonda Riley

Earlier this year, Councilwoman Melissa Patterson-Hazley convened a youth sports task force.

She announced the Royals committed to an upfront $5 million investment in youth sports and $5 million each year for the next 30 years toward a youth sports complex.

A site selection process is underway.

"My mind automatically shifted to the 3rd District," Riley said. "We do have a lot of youth in our area. We would love to see something so major be invested in an area where there is a lot of de-investment."

Started by her grandmother Joyce Riley in 1996, the East 23rd St. PAC Neighborhood Association has been dreaming of a youth center in the neighborhood for the past 30 years.

There's a large plot of land across from the Boys and Girls Club on Elmwood — a spot they think investors should consider.

KSHB 41 Vacant land on KCMO's east side at E. 24th St. and Elmwood Ave.

"When you have an area that’s disenfranchised like our area with all the crime, all the blight, the disinvestment, the lack of education, you’re supposed to invest in that area," Riley said. "That has not been done here. The conversations we are having today are the same conversations I had 15 years ago as a teenager."



The Rileys have been advocating for the neighborhood and surrounding community for decades.

They've hosted family fun days and sponsored football camps with Chiefs players.

While architects search for the perfect site, the neighborhood association believes it knows where they should look.

"It’s time to step up and make the right decision to invest where it’s needed the most, and this would be that area," Riley said. "What comes along with that is mentorship, building better relationships, a safe place for our youth to go."

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson also reached out to Patterson-Hazley. She declined an interview but agreed to speak about youth sports task force efforts at a later date.

—