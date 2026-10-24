Sea of pink fills Kansas City for breast cancer awareness, fundraising walk

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A sea of pink, bright sunshine and thousands of steps filled Kansas City on Saturday as people gathered for the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk.

For KSHB 41 News, this year’s walk carried special meaning as colleagues, friends and loved ones honored former anchor Cynthia Newsome, who passed away in May, and celebrated reporter Alyssa Jackson, who shared her breast cancer journey with viewers after her diagnosis last year.

Thousands walk in Kansas City Making Strides against breast cancer fundraiser

The annual event brings people together to raise awareness, support those affected by breast cancer and remember loved ones lost to the disease.

For many participants, Saturday was about making sure those they love are never forgotten.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 Garnice “Gee Gee” Robertson walked in honor of her friend and longtime KSHB 41 News anchor Cynthia Newsome

Garnice “Gee Gee” Robertson walked in honor of Newsome, a passionate breast cancer awareness advocate who made a lasting impact on those around her.

“I’m walking for Cynthia, she was my girl,” Robertson said. “I just think it’s such an emptiness now because you’re used to seeing her all the time. I’m used to calling her and talking, and so I can’t do that anymore.”

The walk also offered an opportunity to celebrate Jackson, who was diagnosed with breast cancer last year and spent much of the past year undergoing treatment.

Now cancer free, Alyssa Jackson walked alongside family, friends and colleagues who supported her throughout her journey.

Her father, Mark Jackson, said the past year has tested his daughter, but he praised her strength and determination.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 Mark Jackson, KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson's father

“Tough. Alyssa’s a fighter. She has been a trooper through all of this,” he said. “But it has been a rough year, but God is good, and we believe she is healed.”

For Alyssa Jackson, being able to participate in the walk meant reflecting on how far she has come while looking for ways to encourage others facing a similar diagnosis.

“Just thinking about how far I’ve come,” Alyssa Jackson said. “You know, around this time last year, I had just received the diagnosis, and most of this year has been treatment.”

Brian Luton/KSHB 41 KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson

She said sharing her story is one way she hopes to help others prioritize their health.

RELATED | KSHB 41's Under the Ribbon with Alyssa Jackson

“To be able to walk and tell my story and hopefully inspire somebody and encourage somebody else to stay on top of your health and advocate for yourself,” she said, “I think those were all the things going through my head.”

Breast cancer remains the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women in the United States, excluding skin cancers. Events like Making Strides Against Breast Cancer brings communities together to support patients and survivors, raise awareness and remember those whose lives have been impacted.

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