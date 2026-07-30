KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories in Kansas City, Missouri, and stories offering solutions on crime. Share your story idea with La’Nita .

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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city is preparing for a new chapter after Kansas City, Missouri, Chief of Police Stacey Graves announced her retirement. City leaders said the search for her successor will prioritize integrity and keep the community at the center.

Graves said the decision was not an easy one.

"This is a bittersweet decision for me because I love this department," Graves said.

Search for new Kansas City, Missouri, police chief now at the top of community's mind

But after nearly four years as police chief, she said the time is right.

"I've given this department my heart and soul, a lot of my time and efforts, and it's time," Graves said.

During her tenure, Graves led several major public safety operations, including during the FIFA World Cup 2026 and multiple Super Bowl celebrations, among them the Chiefs rally shooting.

Mayor Quinton Lucas thanked Graves for her 29 years of service as the search for her successor begins.

Madeline Romious, president of the Board of Police Commissioners, said the search for the next chief will focus on building on what Graves has helped establish.

READ MORE | ‘It’s my time’: KCPD Chief of Police Stacey Graves explains retirement decision

Todd Templeton, president of the Fraternal Order of Police, said the search will be nationwide, just as it was when Graves was selected.

Chris Morrison/KSHB 41 Todd Templeton, president of the Fraternal Order of Police.

"We look for integrity, we look for hard work," Templeton said. “I’ll be honest, I think they’re a handful of candidates internally that could be the chief of police that are really good at what they do. I’m not against an external candidate. I think it’s more difficult for them to come into a department across the country.”

As the city searches for its next police chief, community organizations say their work to reduce crime from the ground up continues. On the east side, Youth Ambassadors held its sixth annual Teen Peace Summit to promote crime prevention and leadership.

Chris Morrison/KSHB 41 Monique Johnston, executive director of Youth Ambassadors.

Monique Johnston, executive director of Youth Ambassadors, said prevention work is essential to reducing crime in Kansas City.

"The work that we do as a prevention strengths-based organization is invaluable to reducing crime in Kansas City," Johnston said. "When we are meeting young people where they are, and we are providing opportunities for them to lead and positive safe activities for them to do."

Chris Morrison/KSHB 41 Steven Seals, a youth ambassador and sophomore at Raytown High School.

Steven Seals, a youth ambassador and sophomore at Raytown High School, said he wants the next police chief to show up for young people.

“I just feel like it’s important that they come talk to us and show us that we matter to them,” Seals said.

Graves will remain in her position until a new chief is selected.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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