Steamboat Arabia Museum’s future in Kansas City uncertain as lease deadline approaches

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The Steamboat Arabia Museum has been a popular attraction in Kansas City’s River Market for more than 30 years. Now, its lease is set to expire Nov. 13, and the museum’s future in the city is uncertain.

Visitors hope the museum, which preserves a unique piece of Missouri River and American history, can remain in Kansas City for future generations.

Matt Reeb/KSHB 41 Cory Anderson, longtime visitor from Pennsylvania.

“This is the museum that makes Kansas City special. It’s the soul of the city,” said Cory Anderson, a visitor from Pennsylvania.

The Arabia sank in the Missouri River in September 1856 while carrying a cargo of goods. Over time, the river changed course and the steamboat was buried beneath a Kansas farm.

The wreck was excavated in 1988 and thousands of artifacts were recovered. Many of those items are now on display at the Steamboat Arabia Museum, offering visitors a glimpse into everyday life in the mid-1800s.

For some visitors, the museum has been part of their lives for decades.

Matt Reeb/KSHB 41 Jo Nolan, a visitor.

“I brought a Girl Scout troop, but that’s been years and years ago. That would’ve been 30 years ago,” said Jo Nolan, who recently returned to the museum.

With the lease deadline approaching, Nolan said she would be sad to see the museum leave Kansas City.

“You take something for granted, and then when it’s gone, you think, ‘Oh, I shouldn’t have let that happen,’” Nolan said. “So yes, I will be very sad if it has to leave the city.”

The museum owner, David Hawley, told KSHB 41 News the city is unwilling to renew the museum’s lease. The property could be redeveloped with a hotel and retail shops.

Steamboat Arabia's Future

Museum officials are in discussions with other cities, including Leavenworth and St. Joseph, about a possible relocation.

For visitors, the museum’s significance goes beyond the artifacts on display. Anderson said the experience helps him connect with people who lived in America generations ago.

“I’m not a very emotional person, but when I step in here, I have trouble holding back my emotions because of the immersive experience this provides with people who were in this country before us who I feel a connection with,” Anderson said.

Other visitors worry that a move could make it harder for future generations to experience the history preserved at the museum.

Matt Reeb/KSHB 41 Visitors Annette Nystron, James Anderson and Jeff Barber.

“I think generations to come are going to miss out on some really good history of America,” visitor Annette Nystron said. “And I think it’s sad that we’re losing this very rapidly.”

While the museum’s next chapter remains uncertain, visitors hope its collection and the stories behind it will continue to be accessible.

The Steamboat Arabia Museum is expected to remain open through Nov. 13 as discussions about its future continue.

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