Teen certified to stand trial as an adult in 2025 Northland homicide

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson has been following the murder of 17-year-old Charles Sanders for a year. His mother shared the suspect was certified as an adult the week of the anniversary of her son's death. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

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A Clay County juvenile judge certified a teenager to stand trial as an adult for murder charges in the death of Charles Sanders.

The 17-year-old Sanders was shot and killed on April 23, 2025, in the Northland. Police worked the case for seven months and arrested 18-year old Rahmelo Stenson.

Stenson is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday. The day also marked the one-year anniversary of Sanders' death.

KSHB 41 News Kansas City Reporter Alyssa Jackson has followed the murder investigation for the past year. Sanders' mother shared with Jackson she learned that Stenson's was certified earlier this week.

"God is so good!" said Heather Sanders in a text message to Jackson.

Stenson's next court appearance is set for April 28.

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