Mother finds out before Thanksgiving there's been an arrest in her son's murder

Just days before Thanksgiving, a teenager was charged in the murder of Northland teen Charles Sanders.

He is charged in Clay County Juvenile Court with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing of Charles, 17.

Because of policies in cases involving minors, the Kansas City Missouri Police Department and juvenile authorities are limited in information they are allowed to release.

Heather Sanders, Charles' mother, reached out to KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson about the arrest.

KCMO mother gets an arrest in her son's murder days before Thanksgiving

Nine weeks ago, Heather and another mother were posting flyers in the Northland to encourage people to send tips to police.

She got a call from a police department detective days before Thanksgiving with the big update. Because she recently reached out to police about the case, she thought it was a routine follow-up.

"I couldn’t believe it," Sanders said. "You think it's never gonna happen. I got the phone call and was at a loss for words."

Credit: Heather Sanders

A decision hasn't been made yet on whether to certify the juvenile to be charged as an an adult.

"He made an adult decision, and he should have adult consequences," Sanders said. "Kids are so young making decisions that affect the rest of their life."

The family went months without answers, but that didn't change how they kept fighting for justice for Charles.

"I knew when it's the right time it would happen," said Alyssa Sanders, Charles' sister. "Each day, sometimes you lose hope, but then once that happened, we gained that hope that it's going the right step."

Credit: Heather Sanders Charles Sanders (right) and his sister, Alyssa Sanders (right)

The holidays can make grief more profound, but the Sanders family is able to count at least one blessing this Thanksgiving.

"I am so thankful ... there's a long list. I'm not gonna give up," Sanders said.

