UMKC-led coalition wins 'once-in-a-generation' grant to help rebuild US critical materials supply chain

KSHB 41 reporter Grant Stephens covers downtown Kansas City, Missouri. He also focuses on stories of consumer interest. Share your story idea with Grant .

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A University of Missouri-Kansas City-led initiative aimed at rebuilding America's domestic supply chain for critical materials will receive up to $160 million from the National Science Foundation over the next decade.

UMKC launched the Critical Materials Crossroads Engine in 2022. The coalition includes more than 260 partners from higher education, industry, government, and workforce development organizations across Missouri and Kansas.

UMKC gets $160 M grant for critical minerals

The project will initially receive $15 million over two years. Additional funding — potentially totaling $160 million — would depend on the initiative meeting specific milestones over the next decade.

University officials said the award could become the largest research grant in Missouri higher education history and one of the nation's biggest investments in domestic critical materials production.

The initiative focuses on increasing U.S. production of metals and advanced materials used in batteries, semiconductors, aircraft engine parts and medical devices. Leaders say the project is designed to reduce reliance on foreign-controlled supply chains while positioning Kansas City as a national hub for critical materials innovation.

UMKC projects the initiative could create about 10,000 jobs over the next decade in manufacturing, research and development, logistics, engineering, construction and workforce training. The university estimates the effort could generate up to $40 billion in economic output and increase the Missouri-Kansas GDP by $17 billion during that period.

Grant Stephens Mauli Agrawal – Chancellor at UMKC

UMKC Chancellor Mauli Agrawal called the award a "once-in-a-generation opportunity."

"This initiative reflects what is possible when a region unites around a bold vision with national impact," Agrawal said.

Agrawal compared the initiative's potential long-term impact to the early development of Silicon Valley.

"Think 50, 60 years ago, the bold steps that were taken in Silicon Valley to create Silicon Valley," Agrawal said. "I think this is our bold step. It's a point of inflection, not just for UMKC but for the entire region."

Anthony Caruso, UMKC vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and chief executive of the Critical Materials Crossroads Engine, said Kansas City's central location, infrastructure and regional collaboration helped secure the award.

Grant Stephens Anthony Caruso – Vice Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives at UMKC

"No one else is really trying to develop an ecosystem that is all-encompassing and holistic, and that's really the key differentiator of this effort and how it will be lasting and how it will be catalytic," Caruso said. "If we want to maintain the quality of life that we have today, we depend on these essential materials, where essential means there's really no replacement."

Federal and state leaders also praised the announcement.

U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver said the award shows "the future of American innovation is being built right here in Missouri's Fifth Congressional District." U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids said the project demonstrates what can happen when states, universities and industries work together "to build the future right here in the heartland."

The next phase will focus on attracting companies, expanding research efforts and building workforce training programs throughout the Kansas City region.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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