United Market begins soft rollout of free grocery store membership to shoppers

KANSAS CITY — KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers Kansas City, Missouri. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

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November marks six months since United Market reopened a grocery store in the Linwood Shopping Center.



KSHB 41 Kansas City Reporter Alyssa Jackson has covered the challenges with retaining a grocery store in the shopping center for a year.

Last fall, a declining Sun Fresh Market shut down.



United Market has been operating since May 2026 with a new approach and business model.

Earl McCaskill has been a customer for the past 20 years through different owners and operators.

"I've been here since they opened," he said.



United Market KC has transformed the grocery store in the past several months.

David Cross, who works nearby, said it was his first time experiencing the store.

He said: "Produce looks pretty fresh; deli has some really good food. I would like to eat lunch here as much as I can."



What once was a struggling grocery store is shaping up to be a community staple for the east side.



"What would you say is the biggest difference?" KSHB 41 Reporter Alyssa Jackson asked McCaskill.

"Prices," he said.



The former grocery store had issues with crime and theft.

Efforts have been made by the city and store operator to reduce that.

According to Anthony Estrada, operator of United Market, KCMO East Police Patrol shared calls for service have "drastically declined" at the store compared to previous years.

The membership helps the store identify its shoppers and offer discounts and free items the more people shop.

Cross said: "Sounds like a good program; the more you shop, the more you save."



Shoppers hope that with United Market operating differently, they may be there to stay.



"I think this one here will make everything work for the community," McCaskill said.



According to United Market, over 90% of its customers are using the membership. It hasn't been strictly enforced yet for entry. However, the store wants to reach 100% membership.

During the holidays, United Market KC plans to partner with organizations, including KC LINC, Morning Star Baptist Church, Hot 103 Jamz and the YMCA for food drives and turkey giveaways.

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