KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shoppers are still going to the Sun Fresh Market at 31st and Prospect Ave., but some people aren't leaving with much.

Sun Fresh Market on Kansas City, Missouri's eastside in decline, with rotten odors, empty shelves

KSHB 41received a tip from a viewer that stated the grocery store had not stocked vegetables or eggs in two weeks.

With many empty coolers and bare shelves in the dairy, produce, meat department, bakery, and deli, shoppers asked the same question: If the store isn't closing, where is all the food?

"There was a time this store was on life support," said Pat Clarke, a community advocate. "I could tell you today right now it's damn near dead."

A rotten smell is noticeable after entering the store.

KSHB 41

KSHB 41's Alyssa Jackson watched shoppers walk in and leave moments after realizing there wasn't much produce to choose from.

The state of the store is a shock, even to people like Clarke, who watched the store go through its ups and downs.

Clarke said: "30 days ago…hell, we looked like a grocery store again."

Millions of dollars from public and private sources have been poured into the shopping center.

The City of Kansas City owns the Linwood Shopping Center, where Sun Fresh is located.

Community Builders KC is the nonprofit that operates the grocery store.

KSHB 41 did not hear back from Community Builders KC prior to publication of this story.

KSHB 41

The mayor's office sent KSHB 41 a statement about whether the city has plans to step in and consider additional funding:

"Mayor Lucas and Kansas City remain deeply committed to access to healthy food on the Prospect corridor. The City will work closely with store ownership and all neighborhood stakeholders to support the long-term viability of the store based on normal revenues from customers and area consumers."

Jannine Owens said she's been shopping there since the grocery store opened in 2018.

"Where's the money at?" she said. "Where’s the produce, where’s the salads...where’s everything at?"

The shelves could indicate the future of the store, and they also say a lot about how much patience shoppers have left.

Clarke said: "Let this store close...everything on this lot starts to fail...whose problem is it then?"

—