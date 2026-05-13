Voters, elected officials split on Missouri's congressional map as signature certification remains stalled

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Missouri voters and elected officials are divided over Missouri's congressional map as signature certification remains stalled.

Voters, elected officials split on MO congressional map as signature certification remains stalled

Marsha Lerenberg, a Democrat, attended Tuesday's state supreme court hearing and has been actively working to stop the new map from taking effect.

She helped collect signatures to block the map and is now urging Secretary of State Denny Hoskins to certify those signatures.

Andrae Hannon Marsha Lerenberg, Brookside voter

"Where I sit here, my district will go all the way to Springfield. Does that make sense? I don't think so," Lerenberg said. "I'm just very frustrated. I'm very frustrated that we've had our signatures in since December."

Under the new map, Lerenberg would be placed in the 4th District.

John Batten/KSHB Mark Anthony Jones is chairman of the Missouri 5th Congressional District Republican Committee.

Republican voter Mark Anthony Jones welcomes the new map, saying he has never felt represented in District 5.

"It is a supermajority Republican state, and we probably should wake up and smell the coffee," Jones said. "Thanks to President Trump for pushing that issue."

Congressman Emanuel Cleaver II (D-Kansas City) said Hoskins has the ability to certify the signatures now, so he doesn't understand the holdup.

La'Nita Brooks Congressman Cleaver

"Ready, aim, do it. The people of Missouri have a chance to express themselves as they have by signing a petition..." Cleaver said. "Because I think from my own personal experience moving around the district, people are not happy about the redistricting, and they can continue to declare it to be wrong. Socially and ethically wrong."

Cleaver also said the new map could have long-term impacts on things like school districts.

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