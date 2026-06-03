KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covered Town Topic's decision to change its hours of operation from 24/7. That day, he learned the Crossroads neighborhood had contracted a security company, and he asked to follow along. Share your story idea with Charlie .

—

Security officers from Titan Protection are now walking the streets of Kansas City's Crossroads Arts District, funded by a new sales tax collected from area businesses.

Walk along with KSHB 41 News in an exclusive look at new Crossroads private security

The Crossroads Community Improvement District spans roughly from Broadway Boulevard to Troost Avenue and Truman Road to 22nd Street. Businesses in the district began collecting an extra 0.5% sales tax in April to fund private security and other initiatives to clean up the area.

Courtesy photo The boundaries of the Crossroads Community Improvement District in Kansas City, Mo.

Jordan Columbus is one security officer assigned to the Crossroads. His job is to make sure the neighborhood, known for art, creativity, and restaurants, doesn't become known for crime.

"I don't feel any pressure at all. I'm here to do my job and make sure everyone feels protected and safe," Columbus said confidently.

Al Miller/KSHB Titan Protection Security Officer Jordan Columbus patrols the Crossroads in Kansas City, Mo.

The spotlight landed on a parking lot in the Crossroads at Southwest Boulevard and Broadway in April after someone shot and killed 21-year-old Tayeron Ruff. The shooting prompted longtime 24-hour restaurant Town Topic to close its window overnight, now offering delivery-only after 10 p.m.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB A Titan Protection private security car patrols Kansas City's Crossroads neighborhood.

Crossroads resident Benton Blevins raised concerns about street racing in the area.

"I haven't seen many police down here. I'd like to see more on the weekends when the neighborhood turns into Mad Max, Indy 500," Blevins said.

Al Miller/KSHB Benton Blevins lives in the Crossroads.

Maj. Jordan Roberts of Titan Protection said street racing is a primary focus of the patrols.

"The primary concern was the street racing. If you look back at it, it starts with the loitering," Roberts explained that his goal is to proactively prevent groups from gathering.

Al Miller/KSHB Major Jordan Roberts of Titan Protection.

Mayor Quinton Lucas applauds investment in security. He doesn't see it as a knock against the police, whose data shows crime in the Crossroads is down this year compared to last.

"It is saying we want to be ever-vigilant. We want to address a lot of sometimes nuisance issues that may sometimes not rise to a 911 call," Lucas explained.

Jake Weller/KSHB Kansas City, Mo., Mayor Quinton Lucas.

Area business owners say the added security presence is already making a difference. Tommy Ho of Made Mobb said visible security helps attract customers.

"When tourists come to town and see that, they feel safe to go to that restaurant at that time, shop at Made Mobb," Ho said.

Al Miller/KSHB Tommy Ho works at Made Mobb in Kansas City's Crossroads neighborhood.

One month in, businesses and security officers say they are optimistic about what's next for the Crossroads.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—