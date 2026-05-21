Town Topic at 2021 Broadway returns to 24-hour service

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A popular late-night restaurant announced Thursday it is returning to 24-hour service after it changed its hours about one week ago.

Town Topic, located at 2021 Broadway, previously announced on May 13 that the hamburger joint would start closing at 8 p.m., citing safety concerns.

On the same day as the announcement last week, contracted security guards began patrolling the Crossroads Arts District in Kansas City, Missouri, as part of an effort to improve public safety.

READ MORE | Security guards now patrolling Crossroads as popular late-night restaurant changes hours

A fatal shooting in the early morning hours of April 26 in a parking lot near Broadway and Southwest boulevards was the latest incident in a list of public safety concerns.

The restaurant said on social media Thursday it is returning to 24 hours — the walk-up window will be open until 10 p.m.; Door Dash is available from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.; and an online ordering process is still in the works.

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