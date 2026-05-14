KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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Contracted security guards began patrolling Kansas City’s Crossroads Arts District on Wednesday night as part of a monthslong effort to improve public safety.

Security guards now patrolling Crossroads as popular late-night restaurant changes hours

The launch of the security guards came the same day as popular 24-hour restaurant Town Topic announced it would start closing at 8 p.m. because of safety concerns for its employees and customers.

“Somebody is taking my option off the table,” said Ben Lewis, who has visited Town Topic on late nights in the past.

Jake Weller/KSHB Ben Lewis frequents Town Topic restaurant.

A deadly shooting at 4 a.m. on April 26 in a parking lot immediately south of Town Topic’s location at Broadway and Southwest boulevards was the latest incident in a list of public safety issues Crossroads business owners have brought up.

21-year-old Tayeron Ruff died in the shooting.

“I believe what Town Topic has done has correctly and appropriately rung the bell, and it’s time to respond,” explained David Lopez, general manager of nearby Manny’s Restaurant.

Jake Weller/KSHB David Lopez (right) is the general manager of Manny's Restaurant.

In 2025, the city formed a community improvement district (CID) covering the Crossroads Neighborhood — roughly from Broadway Boulevard to Troost Avenue and Truman Road to 22nd Street.

The CID started collecting a half-cent sales tax from businesses in the boundary in April. The money will fund private security guards, graffiti removal, litter cleanup, planting new trees and other blight remediation measures.

“Titan Protection is now in their patrols. They’re going out introducing themselves to owners, giving them the dispatch number, and talking to them about issues they’re facing in the neighborhood,” said Rick Usher, executive director of the CID.

Jake Weller/KSHB Rick Usher is executive director of the Crossroads Community Improvement District.

KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas chimed in on Town Topic’s decision with a statement on social media, saying he has asked the city’s public safety task force to look into the situation.

He pointed out the owners of the parking lot where the homicide took place are not based in Kansas City. He supports a proposal in city hall now to hold property owners accountable, “and I will keep at it until all in our community handle their responsibilities rather than cashing checks far away while local businesses, local neighborhoods and local victims suffer.”

Usher said the New York-based owner of the parking lot has agreed to meet with him and a representative from the city next week to discuss the parking lot.

KCPD shared statistics with KSHB 41 News that showed the crime rate is down 65% this year compared to January through May of 2025. The number of reported crimes has dropped in every category except shoplifting.

“Specific to the Crossroads District, we have assigned foot beat officers who routinely patrol the area. KCPD has also deployed officers on UTVs, bicycles and ATVs to increase visibility and accessibility throughout the district,” a department spokesperson said.

Regular Town Topic customers hope the new hours are temporary and things improve so the restaurant can operate 24 hours again.

“This owner values his people and the safety of his people more than he does a dollar. That, if nothing else, that will make me support him more,” said Brad Shanks.

Jake Weller/KSHB Ben Lewis frequents Town Topic restaurant.

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