Westport stormwater construction continues post-World Cup; entrepreneurs hope for art fair boost

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers Kansas City, Missouri. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

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Construction is back in Westport after a brief pause during the World Cup.

Westport stormwater construction continues post-World Cup

The Westport Stormwater Improvements Project began in 2025 to solve Mill Street's flooding problem.

The city is working to address the flooding by updating the water collection system underground.

KSHB 41 Kansas City Reporter Alyssa Jackson is checking in as the city's largest art show, Art Westport, starts this weekend.

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New Peking Chinese Restaurant has gotten used to taking orders and giving directions.

"The way I get there is...you know Southwest Trafficway, right?" said Tony Teng, general manager for New Peking Chinese Restaurant.

The restaurant has information about the construction posted in its window and at the front counter cash register.

The brief pause during the World Cup that gave businesses on Mill Street a little relief from the impact of construction.

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"With the removal of the blockade, business seemed like it was good again," Teng told Jackson. "But then when they put it back again, it started to go down again."

The restaurant understands the need for the project because it has experienced flood damage in the past. They've spent hours cleaning up water and sanitizing floors after a flooding event.

For them, the inconvenience is worth it.

"This is gonna be for the betterment of the community," Teng said. "If we have to be the sacrificial lamb so to speak, then so be it."

The art fair is coming at a time when the restaurant needs the business.

Teng said: "This will be good because they're already here and don't have to drive. "So they can walk on over. We’ll take the traffic. We’ll take it."

Patrick Schlotterback, an artist specializing in oil portraits, is a three-time vendor at Art Westport.

This is his first year during construction, but he has no doubt it will be as successful as in years past.

KSHB 41 A Chiefs-inspired portrait by KCMO Artist Patrick Schlotterback.

Schlotterback said: "As long as people know there are places to park, it’s fine. I think there's gonna be a really good turnout because this has been going on so long."

He showed Jackson a few Chiefs-inspired pieces ahead of the home opener.

Along with New Peking, it’s a chance for Schlotterback's work to be supported.

"I might only sell one or two paintings at an art show, art festival, but I might get three to four commissions out of that."

Westport construction should be complete by next summer.

The art fair could ultimately turn those Westport construction detours into dollars for both businesses and artists.

Art Westport starts today at 4pm. The schedule, along with driving directions, are posted on their website.

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