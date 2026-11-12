City of Kearney seeks more public input as Flock cameras concerns rise

KEARNEY, Mo — KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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Residents in Kearney are divided over the city's use of Flock cameras, with some saying the technology helps keep their community safe while others have raised concerns about the program.

Fabian Rosales

Following a packed community meeting this week, the city is now looking for more feedback on how people feel about the cameras. That opportunity opened following Tuesday's meeting.

“It is very important that our residents understand how their data’s used and if it’s used because they’re only used for legitimate seaches," said Colleen Doctorian with the city of Kearney.

Fabian Rosales

Residents showed up to the meeting to learn more about the city's Flock camera program. A Kearney police officer walked people through how officers use the technology, what information is collected and the safeguards in place to protect that data.

KSHB 41

The city says it wants to make sure its residents feel heard. One question that remains unanswered for residents is whether the cameras will stay or go.

"I can't speak for what the board's future plans will be. They may, you know, they can both change their information and change up those contracts," Doctorian said. "They wanted to get more information from and more input from the residents, but also give the board and police officers an opportunity to explain how we use that system."

Residents have an opportunity to share their thoughts about the cameras through a community survey that will be available until December 11.

The city says it looks to use what it learns for future meetings.

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