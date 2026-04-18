Clean up efforts underway in Belton after major storm damage

BELTON, Mo — Residents in Belton, Missouri are waking up to significant storm damage after powerful overnight storms tore through the area, leaving behind downed trees, damaged homes, and hundreds still without power.

At Heatherstone Crossing Duplexes, part of several roofs were completely torn off and a lot of debris left scattered across the neighborhood.

City officials say strong winds — and possibly a tornado, though not yet confirmed by the National Weather Service — ripped siding and roofs off homes, brought down power lines, and left debris scattered across neighborhoods, especially along Colbern Drive.

The Belton City Manager confirmed a tree and limb drop-off site will open later today for residents impacted by the storm. The site will be located next to the Public Works building at 800 Markey Road and will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Crews are also continuing to work to restore power and clear roadways as conditions improve.

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