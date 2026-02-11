'It's an answered prayer': Mattie Rhodes Center reopens Northland Head Start program

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Marlon has been following this story since last year and continuously checks-in with sources for updates. Share your story idea with Marlon .

—

For months, families in the Northland have felt uncertain after the YMCA announced it was closing four Head Start locations across the metro — including the one in the Northland.

Mattie Rhodes Center reopens Northland Head Start program after families left without childcare for nearly a year

Back in March, parents received a letter with little warning that this program was shutting down. Now, a new provider has stepped in — reopening the site — and relieved families say it's bringing some stability back to their lives.

Steve Silvestri

The Mattie Rhodes Center has stepped in to fill this gap, which is a big deal for families because when the program closed, parents had to rely on other means for almost a year.

Kids are back on the rug, brushing their teeth and learning the basics. It may look like a normal classroom, but for families in the Northland — this is something they almost lost.

Steve Silvestri

"I didn't know next steps. I didn't know there was hope. It was. It was a dark time," said Lacey Lapee.

Back in March, parents felt like the rug was pulled from under their feet when the YMCA shut down this Head Start program as part of a larger decision to close four locations across the Kansas City area.

When that happened, I met Lapee at her home — trying to figure out what came next.

"It was sudden, and so it was scary thinking about what I was going to do for childcare. What I was going to do for her schooling, and how I was going to explain to her that she wouldn't get to go back and see her friends," Lapee said.

Suddenly, she was forced to lean on friends and neighbors — and temporary childcare — just to get by. Thanks to the Mattie Rhodes Center, those days are over.

"It was certainly a void. We opened our doors about four weeks ago and already had 68 families with a waiting list of over 30," said John Fierro CEO of Mattie Rhodes Center.

Steve Silvestri

Fierro says Mattie Rhodes has served Kansas City for 131 years — and stepping in to fill the gap in the Northland fits their mission.

"When we saw that this Head Start was going to be closing, we jumped at the opportunity to fill the gap, because everything that Head Start provides to families aligns with our mission," Fierro said.

And for Lapee — seeing this classroom full again — fills her with powerful emotions.

Steve Silvestri

"I'm sure it's an answered prayer. I mean, I can't even imagine," Lapee said. "Can't even think about what would have happened. I'm just so grateful that they did, because there's hope for the Northland."

The program has space for about 160 kids. If you are looking to enroll, you can do so through their website.

—