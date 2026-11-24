KANSAS CITY, Mo — KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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There's a lot to celebrate in Kansas City, and it all starts at Berkley Riverfront, where fans and the team will begin their march and rally.

Everything you need to know about Tuesday's Current championship celebration

Before heading out, fans should expect some road closures around the area.

KC Current

The march starts at Berkley Riverfront Park, with fans following the team east along Current Way for about half a mile to CPKC Stadium.

Several roads will close early in the morning. Lydia Avenue closes at 6:30 a.m., followed by Current Way and Berkley Parkway at 7 a.m. For those planning to park nearby, there will be no parking along Current Way or Berkley Parkway.

Marlon Martinez

The excitement is already building across the city. At The Dub KC — Kansas City's all-women's sports bar — fans have been packing the place to watch the Current's playoff run. The owner says the celebration is another chance to show just how much this team means to Kansas City.

Marlon Martinez

"I mean, we you know we hosted watch parties for every single game, and so to really have this come to fruition as a parade is going to be so exciting," Monica Brady said.

Fans can start arriving at 9 a.m. The march lineup begins at 10:30 a.m., and the champions will hit the route at 11 a.m. The rally inside CPKC Stadium follows at 12:15 p.m.

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