Kansas City’s Penguin Park getting $760K playground makeover

KANSAS CITY, Mo — KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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A popular Northland playground is getting new surfacing and play equipment, months after families raised concerns about safety and maintenance at the park.

Steve Silvestri

Kansas City Parks and Recreation is moving forward with a $760,325.51 improvement project at Penguin Park, located along Northeast Vivion Road. The project will use a phased approach to limit disruptions and allow portions of the playground to reopen as work progresses.

For Margaret Troll, Penguin Park has been part of her life for nearly 50 years. She’s watched the Northland playground change over the years, and now, she’s looking forward to seeing what comes next.

Marlon Martinez Has been visiting Penguin Park for nearly 50 years and has seen it change throughout the years.

“They did a lot of changes, and maybe some for the better, and maybe some not. But got a lot of memories," said Troll.

In April, I reported on concerns from neighbors after two separate incidents at the park left families shaken. Residents also described concerns about trash, upkeep and unusual activity at night.

Marlon Martinez

The current project focuses on playground improvements, including updated surfacing and new play equipment.

Work to happen in phases

The city plans to complete the project in four phases. The first three focus on the Penguin, Kangaroo and Elephant play areas, with new surfacing installed in each section.

The estimated timelines are:



Penguin area: 6–8 business days

Kangaroo area: 6–8 business days

Elephant area: 4–6 business days

Equipment installation and final surfacing: 13–18 business days

The city says the work is intended to minimize disruption and allow sections of the playground to reopen as improvements are completed. Timeline may change depending on weather and site conditions.

Steve Silvestri

The final phase is expected to take place after the new equipment arrives, with delivery projected for January 25, 2027. The entire project is expected to be completed in early spring 2027.

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