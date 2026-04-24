KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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Northern parts of the Kansas City metro were under tornado warnings Thursday night, with communities like Kearney reporting storm damage from strong winds.

Kearney opens drop-off site for storm debris cleanup

City officials say crews responded to downed trees and debris blocking roadways in the area.

Across the Northland, powerful winds knocked over trees and scattered large limbs throughout neighborhoods, leaving some residents dealing with property damage by morning.

Aaron Henton reached out to KSHB 41 describing damage to his yard and fence after the storm moved through.

“We got a little bit of damage, but fortunately don’t think we have any significant damage,” Henton said.

He said early coverage helped him prepare before conditions worsened.

“It meant a lot. We were prepared to get to the basement, all of us and get the dogs down to the basement," said Henton.

Cleanup efforts are already underway in Kearney.

The city’s recycling and compost center will be open starting at 7 a.m. Friday and again Saturday, allowing residents to drop off limbs and other wood debris.

Officials say the service is limited to Kearney residents.

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