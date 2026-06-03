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Morton Amphitheater officially opens its gates in Riverside today, with Kesha headlining the venue's first concert tonight at 7 p.m.

Morton Amphitheater opens in Riverside with first concert tonight

The opening follows months of construction that drew attention from drivers passing through Riverside as the amphitheater rose from the ground.

On Monday, hundreds of community members got their first look inside during a special Sound Check Concert ahead of the grand opening.

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“I'm excited to see a new venue and hear some music and check it out, said Aly Mora.

One of the venue's most talked-about features is the 12-thousand covered seats, designed to keep shows running regardless of weather conditions.

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Woody Reid, who attended Monday's preview event with his wife Darla, said the covered design sets the venue apart.

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"I think it's going to be a big, big addition. I think being able to be out here in all kinds of weather, it's not going to make a difference. We're going to get a lot of big name artists," Reid said.

Darla Reid said the covered design will have a broader impact.

"That's gonna bring in a lot more people," Darla Reid said.

Many others were excited to finally see the venue in person, but even more eager to see what's to come.

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"Hopefully it means more artists, more concerts, more summer concerts. I think it'll be great," Aly Mora said.

Edgar Whitesell echoed that sentiment.

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"It'll be nice to have a bigger venue to bring in the big name artists and have them have somewhere to perform around the KC area," Whitesell said.

The amphitheater's opening comes as Kansas City continues to grow its reputation as a destination for major events and entertainment. Riverside Mayor Kathy Rose said the city is proud to be part of that momentum.

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"I am such a huge Kansas City advocate and all of the great things that are happening in this region, and I just want to be part of it," Rose said.

Rose said the venue was built with fans in mind and fits into a broader regional entertainment landscape.

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"I want them to know that this venue was built with them in mind, so that they can have the best time possible. But I also want them to know that Kansas City is a great big region, and there's room for everybody, and for all the venues," Rose said.

Check out the full list of concerts at Morton Amphitheater here.

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