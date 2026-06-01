Behind the scenes | Morton Amphitheater opens in Riverside on Wednesday

KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

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The Morton Amphitheater opens Wednesday, June 3, in Riverside with Kesha headlining the inaugural show at the new 16,000-capacity venue.

Before the official opening, the amphitheater is hosting Sunset Soundcheck on Monday, a community event for Kansas City residents to get an early look inside the venue, featuring a performance by Summer Breeze.

Tickets are $10, with face-value proceeds benefiting the Steps of Faith Foundation and its work supporting individuals living with limb loss.

Lauren Schwentker/KSHB 41 Morton Amphitheater

Billy Brimblecom, CEO of Steps of Faith Foundation and a founding member of Summer Breeze, said the event brings together music and community in a meaningful way.

"Live music has the power to connect people in unforgettable ways, and it's an honor to be part of the very first performance at Morton Amphitheater while supporting the important work of Steps of Faith Foundation," Brimblecom said.

The amphitheater, designed by Blueprint Studio, features 12,000 seats under a signature canopy, expansive sightlines, modern acoustics and artist-focused backstage amenities.

Dave Gerardi, Missouri market president for Live Nation, said the venue was built with both artists and fans in mind.

Lauren Schwentker/KSHB 41 Morton Amphitheater

"Great venues don't just host concerts, they shape how live music feels," Gerardi said. "Every decision at Morton Amphitheater was made to bring artists and fans closer together, from the way sound moves through the venue to the connection people feel when the lights go down."

Riverside Mayor Kathy Rose called the amphitheater a transformational investment.

"Morton Amphitheater represents a transformational investment for Riverside and the entire region," Rose said.

Food is a major part of the venue's identity. Rebel Hen, the amphitheater's chicken tender concept, offers a variety of flavors — classic, chili crunch, cajun spice and garlic parmesan.

Ryan DeRieux, head of culinary for Live Nation, said the sauces are made fresh for every show.

kshb morton amp food

"One of the core pieces for Rebel Hen is all the sauces — we make them fresh in-house for every show," DeRieux said.

The broader food and beverage menu includes burgers, tacos, dumplings, specialty sausages, pizzas, Bavarian pretzels and Belgian-style fries.

The venue also has local favorites from Off the Hook BBQ, Boulevard Brewing Co., J. Rieger & Co. and Tom's Town Distilling Co.

Budget-conscious fans can find $2 hot dogs, $5 beers and snacks starting at $3.

The venue also features a premium lounge for premium ticket holders.

KSHB 41 Morton Amphitheater lounge

The lounge offers vinyl DJs, chef-driven cuisine, handcrafted cocktails and a curated record collection celebrating Kansas City's music heritage.

The amphitheater is expected to employ around 1,000 part-time workers.

Andrew Newport, regional vice president of operations for Live Nation's Midwest division, said the majority of those positions are in ticketing, security and vendors.

"Here itself will employ around 1,000 people part-time — about 600 of those people come from ticket takers, ushers, security, and the balance is a part of our food and beverage operation," Newport said.

The venue's economic footprint extends well beyond jobs.

KSHB 41 Morton Amphitheater

It is projected to generate $7.7 million in annual state and local tax revenue, $68 million in local spending from more than 360,000 projected annual out-of-market visitors and tens of millions of dollars in annual economic impact overall.

Newport highlighted the tax revenue figure during a preview of the venue.

"The amphitheater itself is going to drive just short of 8 million in tax revenues," Newport said.

The inaugural season features more than 30 shows spanning rock, country, hip-hop, pop, EDM and more.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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