KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

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With the first day of school just days away, the Park Hill PTA Clothing Center is preparing for one of its busiest seasons yet, while also facing an uncertain future.

Park Hill PTA Clothing Center ramps up efforts ahead of first day of school

The center, which provides free clothing to Park Hill students in need, now serves more than 1,000 families each school year. Every shirt, pair of shoes and jacket inside is available at no cost to students who need them.

Steve Silvestri

Last week, the center helped more than 280 students during the Platte County Back-to-School Fair, handing out 90 coats in a single day.

Volunteer Jada Rawlings said the number of families they serve has grown by 35% in just the last two years.

Steve Silvestri

"There's so many new families coming in, too, like lots of new faces. And it's very important. It's definitely needed," Rawlings said.

Rawlings said seeing families leave with what they need makes the work worthwhile.

Steve Silvestri

"Whenever you dress good, you feel good," she said. "... It feels good just to have moms and dads come in here, and seeing them leave with such a big smile and just their heart is really full."

As the need continues to grow, the center is facing a significant challenge. Volunteers learned the center will lose its current space after this school year and are now searching for a new home.

"This is our last year. And it really sucks that it's not going to be here," Rawlings said.

Steve Silvestri

Until a new location is found, Rawlings said the center will keep its doors open and continue its mission.

"We open the doors to them and the parents, allowing them to shop to give them comfort and reasons to be happy," Rawlings said.

The center is open the first and fourth Tuesday of every month from 10 a.m. to noon. A donation bin is located outside the center for anyone looking to drop off clothing. The center is currently in need of boys' items.

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