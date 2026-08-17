PARKVILLE, Mo. — KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

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Parkville residents are still working through insurance claims and waiting on roof repairs nearly six months after a hailstorm tore through the Northland.

The signs are still visible in several neighborhoods: damaged roofs, contractors at work and homeowners caught in a slow-moving process with their insurance companies.

KSHB 41 Repairs to Parkville home after hailstorm

Alex Thornton, president of All Seasons Roofing, said the March storm was unlike anything the area has seen in decades.

"It was the biggest storm we've had here in over 20 years," Thornton said.

The demand for repairs was immediate and overwhelming.

KSHB 41 Alex Thornton

"Within the first five days, we had over a thousand homes come in," Thornton said.

Thornton said he is booked for years because of the storm.

Resident Leland Mesick said he has run into problems with his insurance company. He said the appraiser missed damage, and the initial payout fell far short of what the work actually cost.

"They paid me initially some money, and my contractor said that's barely enough to pay for the shingles we're required to put on our house this year," Mesick said.

Parkville residents still dealing with insurance, repairs nearly 6 months after major hailstorm

Mesick's advice to neighbors still navigating the process: get a second opinion and work with a contractor you trust.

Thornton cosigned that guidance.

"I would tell you at this point, if you're in mid-August and you're still having issues with your insurance carrier or communication issues with your contractor or whatever, it's okay to seek a second opinion," Thornton said.

kshb 41 news Parkville residents still fighting insurance 6 months after hail storm

For some residents, the process has gone more smoothly. Judy Timmerman said her contractor handled much of the heavy lifting.

"Our roofer contractor, he took care of all the pictures, he processed the claim [and] he was present when the insurance adjuster was here," Timmerman said.

KSHB 41 Judy Timmerman

Timmerman said her roof work is starting this week.

"Hopefully we won't see a storm like this again for many, many years," Timmerman said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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