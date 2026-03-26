Parkville sees surge in roofing permits as residents navigate hailstorm repairs

KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

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A recent hailstorm that swept through Parkville is driving a sharp rise in roofing permits and contractor activity, as residents assess damage and begin repairs.

For homeowner Tracie Burke, the storm’s impact was immediate and costly.

“In 20 minutes' time, it did $12,000 worth of damage,” Burke said.

kshb Parkville Sees Surge in Roofing Permits After Hailstorm as Residents Navigate Repairs

Burke said her home is one of many affected on her street, where nearly every property sustained damage.

“Everybody on this street has damage, so it’s 46 lots,” she said.

As homeowners move forward with repairs, city officials say they are seeing an unprecedented surge in permit applications and contractor registrations. Since the storm, Parkville has issued 145 solicitor permits, with about 30 more pending, along with more than 30 new business license applications from roofing companies.

kshb Parkville Sees Surge in Roofing Permits After Hailstorm as Residents Navigate Repairs

Contractors going door-to-door are a common sight for Burke.

“I’ve had 15 to 20 door knocks, and they are still coming. We just got one two days ago,” she said.

To manage the influx and protect residents, the city enforces a longstanding ordinance requiring solicitors to obtain permits before approaching homes. Applicants must undergo background checks, provide identification and verify they represent a legitimate business.

Approved solicitors are issued a permit card with their photo, which residents can request to see.

“We don’t want just anybody walking through our neighborhoods, knocking on doors,” said Jeffery Rhodes, assistant city administrator of Parkville. “This helps make sure residents are dealing with legitimate businesses.”

kshb Parkville Sees Surge in Roofing Permits After Hailstorm as Residents Navigate Repairs

In addition to solicitor permits, roofing companies must obtain a business license to perform repair work. Homeowners must also secure permits for roof replacements, which the city inspects to ensure safety and compliance with building codes.

Currently, 32 roofing permits are in process, a significant increase compared to typical years. Officials noted that only about 64 roofing permits were issued in all of last year.

Despite the surge in activity, police report no known scam cases so far, a result officials attribute in part to the city’s regulations and public awareness efforts.

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Residents are encouraged to ask contractors for proper identification and permits, and to contact authorities if something seems suspicious.

Burke said her repairs are already scheduled, reflecting a broader timeline many homeowners are now facing.

“They are going to be here to fix it in about a month,” she said.

City officials also advise residents to work with their insurance providers, many of which can recommend certified inspectors and reputable contractors as the recovery process continues.

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