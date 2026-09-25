Plate of Hope food pantry closing, leaving seniors without a resource

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Leo Holbrook has walked through the doors of the Plate of Hope food pantry for three years — shopping, building friendships with volunteers and relying on the pantry to help stretch his budget.

Northland Senior food pantry closing

Now, he has to figure out where to go next.

Jack McCormick

The Plate of Hope food pantry, housed inside the Northland Shepherd Center, is closing. The center itself is set to close at the end of October, and the pantry's last day is this upcoming Tuesday.

The pantry has served more than 1,000 seniors this year alone.

Jack McCormick

"I mean, really, next to Jesus, you know. I enjoy shopping with the shoppers," Holbrook said.

Pantry Manager Rebecca Brown says some seniors have told her the food they receive here allows them to put money toward other necessities — and that finding another pantry is not always simple.

"That little bit sometimes that can make a difference, doesn't it? Between food or medicine or and they don't have any choice," Brown said.

Jack McCormick

For Brown, the closure is personal. She has spent 30 years serving seniors at the center, including the last three helping keep the pantry running.

"Pray for us. This is my baby. Like I said, I've been here 30 years," Brown said.

Brown says the need seniors have goes beyond food.

Jack McCormick

"We just see the the need that they have, not only for food, but for companionship, for somebody to bounce ideas off," Brown said.

Brown says they are currently looking for a new location to continue serving as a food pantry.

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